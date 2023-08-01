Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Raised to $80.00 at Loop Capital

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TREX. UBS Group raised their price objective on Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Trex from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on Trex from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Trex Price Performance

Trex stock opened at $73.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.50. Trex has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Trex had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $356.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Trex will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 1,346.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in Trex during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

