Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.51.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

NYSE:TRN opened at $24.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average is $24.68. Trinity Industries has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 383.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 20.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

