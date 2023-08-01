Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $26.22, but opened at $24.01. Trinity Industries shares last traded at $24.64, with a volume of 194,852 shares traded.

The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 3.04%. Trinity Industries’s revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

Trinity Industries Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Industries

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,515,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,159,000 after purchasing an additional 849,142 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,983,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,940,000 after buying an additional 127,274 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,477,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,068,000 after buying an additional 54,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,967,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,282,000 after acquiring an additional 64,619 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,823,000 after acquiring an additional 69,669 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Stock Down 6.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

