Truist Financial Raises Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $80.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Trex from $73.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.80.

TREX traded up $3.48 on Tuesday, hitting $72.62. The company had a trading volume of 640,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,966. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.50. Trex has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $75.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Trex had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $356.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Trex will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth $795,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Trex by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,975,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Trex by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Trex by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

