Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,532 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $10,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 75.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara bought 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 115,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,658,576.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.48. 389,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358,140. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.11 and a 1-year high of $88.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

