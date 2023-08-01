Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 353.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 51.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ULTA traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $442.46. 87,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,617. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.58 and a 1-year high of $556.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $452.56 and a 200 day moving average of $496.61.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.30 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ULTA. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.46.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Further Reading

