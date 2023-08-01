Upland Software (UPLD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Upland Software to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Upland Software has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 58.81%. The firm had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.59 million. On average, analysts expect Upland Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Upland Software stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 73,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,310. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.88.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Upland Software from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Upland Software from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at $5,271,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Upland Software by 4,599.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 738,035 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Upland Software in the 1st quarter worth about $2,478,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Upland Software by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,025,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,666,000 after acquiring an additional 517,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Upland Software by 155.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,015 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 348,099 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

