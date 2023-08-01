Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,336 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $55.96. 475,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,850. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.94. The company has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

