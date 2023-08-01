Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) PT Raised to $35.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Craig Hallum raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

VRNS stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.17. 421,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,836. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.81. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $32.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.26 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.70% and a negative net margin of 23.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,726,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,463,000 after acquiring an additional 146,188 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,181,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,991,000 after acquiring an additional 903,819 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,384,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,909,000 after acquiring an additional 428,410 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,583,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,217,000 after acquiring an additional 71,976 shares during the period. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,790,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

