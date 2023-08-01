Vital Farms (VITL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Vital Farms has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Vital Farms had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $119.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.51 million. On average, analysts expect Vital Farms to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Vital Farms Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VITL traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.33. 76,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.22. Vital Farms has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average is $14.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VITL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vital Farms from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VITL. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 60,322 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vital Farms by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Vital Farms by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,238,000 after acquiring an additional 21,215 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vital Farms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.