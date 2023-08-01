WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. WEC Energy Group updated its FY23 guidance to $4.58-4.62 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.58-$4.62 EPS.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.2 %

WEC stock opened at $89.86 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEC. Bank of America cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.10.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

