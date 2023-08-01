Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/25/2023 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $500.00 to $625.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2023 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $425.00 to $525.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2023 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $480.00 to $550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2023 – HubSpot had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $536.00 to $596.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2023 – HubSpot was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $520.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $482.00.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $575.55. 140,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,346. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of -196.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $245.03 and a one year high of $581.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $525.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $443.16.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.69, for a total value of $4,731,865.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 586,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,708,000.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,027 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,854 shares of company stock valued at $18,283,263 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

