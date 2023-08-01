Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $307.68 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. On average, analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $22.84. 3,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,049. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.98. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.51.

Institutional Trading of Westlake Chemical Partners

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 35,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 19,925 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 452,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 13,296 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WLKP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

Featured Stories

