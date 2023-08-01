Westlake (WLK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Westlake to post earnings of $2.83 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.00. Westlake had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Westlake to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Price Performance

NYSE:WLK traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.46. The company had a trading volume of 49,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,918. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.99. Westlake has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $138.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Westlake’s payout ratio is presently 9.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Westlake by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Westlake by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on WLK shares. Tudor Pickering cut Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Westlake from $119.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Westlake from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Westlake from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.33.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.