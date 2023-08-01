Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,469 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Roblox were worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Roblox by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after purchasing an additional 39,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Roblox by 949.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 226,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 35,412 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Roblox from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.48.
Shares of RBLX traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,774,931. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.76 and a 200 day moving average of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $773.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.74 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 270.57% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
