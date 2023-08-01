Westpac Banking Corp Has $3.74 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,071 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHKP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $129.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.14.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $131.29. 71,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,680. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.59 and a 200 day moving average of $126.81. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $135.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.67.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 35.43%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.