Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 120.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,641 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at $110,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLG traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.86. 473,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,712. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $51.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average is $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.56.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($6.96). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 50.10% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $221.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.2708 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is -45.39%.

Insider Activity at SL Green Realty

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,383.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.