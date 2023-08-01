Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,066 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $204,205,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.11. 460,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,077. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.24 and a 200-day moving average of $75.09. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $69.22 and a twelve month high of $87.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SYY. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

