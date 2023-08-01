Westpac Banking Corp Sells 1,191 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

NYSE CLX traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $152.51. The stock had a trading volume of 134,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,221. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $124.58 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.30.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 813.81%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

