Westpac Banking Corp Sells 228,982 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,982 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HST. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 89,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.4% during the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 33,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 617,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,794,412. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average is $16.64.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $64,429.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

See Also

