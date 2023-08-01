Westpac Banking Corp Sells 6,034 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,034 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Loews by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Loews by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 51,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Loews during the first quarter valued at $247,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Loews by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 260,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,220,000 after buying an additional 43,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 109,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,414,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. 55.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loews Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Loews stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.54. The stock had a trading volume of 26,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,833. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $63.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 7.27%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Loews’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Loews in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other news, VP Benjamin J. Tisch acquired 110,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,199,600.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 130,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,271.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Loews news, VP Benjamin J. Tisch acquired 110,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.36 per share, with a total value of $6,199,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 130,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,271.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $190,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,958,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,707,116,195.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 224,800 shares of company stock valued at $12,757,392 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

