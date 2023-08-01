Westpac Banking Corp Sells 6,721 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,721 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 92,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $53.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,705. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $56.10. The company has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.92.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 149.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 56.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $18,176,059.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

