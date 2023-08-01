World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 38.41%. The business had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.46 million. On average, analysts expect World Wrestling Entertainment to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:WWE traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.58. 128,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,106. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $112.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85 and a beta of 1.16.

World Wrestling Entertainment Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WWE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Articles

