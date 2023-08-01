Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $28.36 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,113 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,171 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.1% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $28,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 14,894 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. WealthSpring Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. KilterHowling LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $3.73 on Tuesday, reaching $463.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,882,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,965,930. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $480.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 240.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $418.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

