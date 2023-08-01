Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 51.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,233 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $16,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 9.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,590,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $205,537,000 after purchasing an additional 138,623 shares during the period. Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $2,713,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 20.7% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $5.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.53. The company had a trading volume of 892,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,344. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 64.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.63 and its 200-day moving average is $132.56.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.86%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

