Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,191 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZBH. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH traded down $5.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.53. The stock had a trading volume of 892,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,344. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.86%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

