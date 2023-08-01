ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,421 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,169,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,030,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,464,000 after buying an additional 97,520 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 17.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZI stock traded down $6.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.68. The stock had a trading volume of 12,906,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,551,246. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $300.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.91 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $53,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,837,786.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $53,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,837,786.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $254,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,185,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,184,484.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,090,000 shares of company stock worth $55,325,700. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

