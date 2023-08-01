ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $24.00. The company traded as low as $18.72 and last traded at $18.77, with a volume of 9433442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.57.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZI. TheStreet raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $53,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $272,837,786.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $53,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $272,837,786.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $220,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares in the company, valued at $26,009,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,090,000 shares of company stock worth $55,325,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 75.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.86.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $300.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.91 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also

