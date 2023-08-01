ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Credit Suisse Group

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ZI. TheStreet upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.95.

Shares of ZI traded down $6.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.95. 5,938,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,503,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.86.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $300.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.91 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $53,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,837,786.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $53,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,837,786.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $220,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares in the company, valued at $26,009,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,090,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,325,700. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

