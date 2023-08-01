ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Lowered to $26.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZI. Raymond James decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.65.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.28, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $300.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.91 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 8.77%. Analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $750,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 581,171 shares in the company, valued at $14,546,710.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $264,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,172,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,028,398.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 581,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,546,710.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,090,000 shares of company stock worth $55,325,700. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.