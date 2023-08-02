1,030 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by Aspire Capital Advisors LLC

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,030 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $465.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $422.12 and a 200 day moving average of $309.31. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $480.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 242.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

