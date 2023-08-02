1,607 Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 257,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,264,000 after acquiring an additional 17,435 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 63.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 68,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,626,000 after buying an additional 26,505 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.40.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $154.57 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.39 and a 52-week high of $156.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.90 and a 200-day moving average of $143.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 12.53%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

