16,946 Shares in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,725,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,389,000 after buying an additional 586,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EngageSmart by 26.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,979,000 after purchasing an additional 517,918 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,625,000 after purchasing an additional 716,440 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the 1st quarter worth about $28,669,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after buying an additional 242,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

Insider Transactions at EngageSmart

In other news, CFO Cassandra Hudson sold 2,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $40,553.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,414.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EngageSmart news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $261,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 838,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,654,626.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cassandra Hudson sold 2,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $40,553.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,414.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,304 shares of company stock worth $968,463 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EngageSmart Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Craig Hallum began coverage on EngageSmart in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Shares of NYSE ESMT opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. EngageSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.17 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.66.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $88.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.62 million. EngageSmart had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 3.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EngageSmart

(Free Report)

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.