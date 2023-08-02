2,821 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 55,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $84.03 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.67 and a 200 day moving average of $88.43.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AEP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

