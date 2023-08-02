41,060 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Garmin by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 10,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Garmin by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Price Performance

Garmin stock opened at $106.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.17. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $108.23.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRMN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

