7,455 Shares in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Flywire in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLYW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.18.

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $35.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average is $28.95.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.69 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. On average, analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flywire news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $373,014.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 109,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,637,192.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Flywire news, CTO David R. King sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $141,478.75. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 454,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,888,747.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $373,014.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 109,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,637,192.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,531,266 shares of company stock valued at $135,688,918. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

