810 Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 810 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.00.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.2 %

CI stock opened at $295.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.38. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total transaction of $3,884,077.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,451.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

