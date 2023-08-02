AbbVie Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.83 Per Share (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AbbVie in a report issued on Thursday, July 27th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the company will earn $2.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.79. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $10.92 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ABBV. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

Shares of ABBV opened at $148.63 on Monday. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of $262.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

