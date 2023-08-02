Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,136 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLF opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.62.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

