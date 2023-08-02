Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 1,299 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,681 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 95.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCTY. Barclays boosted their target price on Paylocity from $199.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Paylocity from $219.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.13.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

Paylocity Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $618,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,156,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Paylocity news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $618,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,156,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 6,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $1,164,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,678,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,031 shares of company stock valued at $22,612,162 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $226.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.17. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $160.00 and a 52-week high of $276.88.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.18. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $339.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.