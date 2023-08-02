Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 56.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 318,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,212,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Ferrari by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RACE. Barclays assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $345.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.20.

NYSE RACE opened at $317.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.68. Ferrari has a one year low of $176.82 and a one year high of $329.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 39.25%. Analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

