Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 34.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,623,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 185,998 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $563,780.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $563,780.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $1,086,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,444,301.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,366,731. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 1.6 %

QSR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.16.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $75.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $78.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.78 and its 200 day moving average is $70.17.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Read More

