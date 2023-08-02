Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Equitable from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Equitable Stock Performance

NYSE EQH opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average of $27.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.41. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.88%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

