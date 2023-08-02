Achmea Investment Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,729 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $131.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $134.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,264,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 863,935 shares of company stock valued at $29,740,000. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

