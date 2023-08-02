Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 32,908 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 457,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 32,908 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.5% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $50,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $106.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.01 and its 200 day moving average is $109.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.