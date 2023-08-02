Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 979 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.41.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $411.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $484.27.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications



Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

