Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 14,429 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,429 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 62.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day moving average is $40.12.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 270.57% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $773.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 12,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $502,072.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,279,656.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 12,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $502,072.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,279,656.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $115,294.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,245,143 shares in the company, valued at $48,597,931.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,004,146 shares of company stock worth $41,008,444. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBLX. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Roblox from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.48.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

