Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 17,478 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,478 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 1,175.8% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Cameco by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCJ shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cameco to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Cameco Trading Down 1.8 %

Cameco Profile

CCJ stock opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 119.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 7.75.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

