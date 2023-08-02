Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 430 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,008 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,040,248,000 after buying an additional 2,242,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,111,867 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $916,957,000 after purchasing an additional 96,683 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in DexCom by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $456,802,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $421,378,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in DexCom by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,267,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $256,777,000 after purchasing an additional 717,251 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $122.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.86, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $78.94 and a one year high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Insider Activity

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $50,195.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,509,575.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.65, for a total transaction of $48,883.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 132,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,694,310.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $50,195.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,509,575.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,025. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.94.

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

