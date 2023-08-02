Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 73,202 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,202 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 1.5 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.28.

WBD opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.